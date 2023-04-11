Nick Cannon has enough on his plate, what with the 11 kids and all. Perhaps he should find something else to do other than constantly making headlines for the weird things he says about women!

The serial inseminator is back with a new addition to his extended pregnancy rumor multiverse: Taylor Swift! On a recent appearance of The Howard Stern Show, Cannon speculated that baby number 13 could be with none other than Taylor Swift! To be fair, he was somewhat goaded into the answer by Howard Stern, who asked if Swift would have lucky number 13: "Absolutely! I'm in, let's go! I'm all in."

Stern and longtime co-host Robin Quivers are not new to this game, and probably foresaw me and others being grumps about this. Still, Cannon should stop and consider the next time he brings a woman into the conversation, because it's usually to discuss her potential as a future carrier of his many, many children.

Take Christina Milian for example. In March, Cannon randomly opened up about his relationship with Milian, who he was with almost 20 years ago. "I remember when I found out she was pregnant [...] I was like dang, man!" The dang, for the record, meant "Should have been me!"

He also told ET in February that "God decides when we're done" having children. However, he also acknowledged "I definitely got my hands full, and I'm so focused, I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know, I might." He also said that his position as a celebrity means his many children will be able to do whatever they want. "If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability. Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."