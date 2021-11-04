Be it fashion labels, viral videos or musicians — the NFT market is huge right now, as brands search for new ways to monetize in a post-pandemic world. But not everyone is benefiting equally according to a new study.

According to ArtTactic, women make up just 16% of the NFT art market, discovered through findings on primary and secondary market sales on the Nifty Gateway marketplace over the last 21 months.

If you've been paying attention to the world of NFTs, this isn't a surprise. Yeah, the metaverse as we know it, and as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has explained, is supposed to be an inclusive, diverse virtual environment where everyone can succeed. But if you look at some of the top NFT artists in the market, you'll see issues with diversity effect the entire ecosystem.

The top three NFT artists are Beeple, also known as Mike Winkleman, Mad Dog Jones, real name Michah Dowbak, and Pak. The only woman in the market's top 10 is Grimes, who has made $8.9 million to date — a far cry from Beeple's $50.8 million.

In total, male NFT artists make up 77% of all primary and secondary sales, for a massive figure of $258.3 million.