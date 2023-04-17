Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Live Reunion Flops

For the fourth season of Love Is Blind, the Netflix reality series attempted to air the reunion live, only for technical difficulties to lead to the streamer crashing.

On Sunday, April 16, fans of the reality series known for its messy reunions were ready to watch the latest drama unfold in real-time when they were met with an error message on their screens that lasted upwards of an hour. The show was supposed to begin at 8 PM EST but did not actually begin until around 9:20 PM EST, though most fans were still unable to view the reunion and Netflix has yet to upload the episode to stream.

Once it was clear that the “live” episode was experiencing some technical difficulties, Netflix took to Twitter to “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait....” about 10 minutes after the scheduled start time. Around 9:30 PM EST, Netflix issued its final statement: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” they tweeted. “We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

This is the second time that Netflix has attempted to host a live event, though the first live-streaming event of “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” aired without any hindrance.

Somewhere in that hour and a half of everyone wondering what was going on, co-host Vanessa Lachey took to social media to give fans an update and the content kept rolling in. She shared a video from the reunion (minus the cast) saying “this is so 2023” and promised that no one was talking to save all the tea for the live recording.

Fans quickly shared their annoyance at the delay and even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to share her frustration, writing “Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her.” Many fans quickly shared that once 9 PM hit, they were switching over to HBO Max to watch Succession (rightfully so).

Thankfully, Netflix rectified the whole situation and will have the reunion available to watch at 12 PM PST/3 PM EST on Monday, April 17.

To tide you over in the meantime, enjoy the collective frustration tweets everyone has shared about the whole debacle.