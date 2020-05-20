Another day, another coronavirus-related meme. But rather than Italian singalong dubs or celebrities as hand sanitizers, this one is about how the pandemic has put a pin in our collective plans — albeit, with a little pop cultural spin.

Much like the "Me on March 1 vs. March 31" meme, the "My Plans/2020" trend has taken over the internet in the past few days. Based upon the premise that our hopes for having a good year have been hit with an unexpected plot twist, the internet has begun culling examples from film and TV to illustrate this point — to darkly funny results.

From Game of Thrones nods to Parasite stills to some excellent Drag Race references, everyone is drawing inspiration from their favorite foiled plans for this trend.

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020

That said, given the way things are currently going, it doesn't seem as if they'll stop anytime soon. So, in the meantime, buckle up and check out a few of our favorite "My Plans/2020" memes, below.

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/1nr9HXq5cB — Sam Taggart (@samttaggart) May 19, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/72H7COYrQi — Breanna Whipple (@breannimator) May 18, 2020

my plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/z1OP5vLvhX — karen han (@karenyhan) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/sjAYcNbUDn — mad men pics (@madmenpics) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/ifM3hVGhD7 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) May 18, 2020

My plans for 2020 Corona virus pic.twitter.com/gvwQTwd0yb — Sara's (@throughfilms) May 15, 2020

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/5RMtgOPVWG — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 18, 2020