If it feels like every pop girlie and performer has been wearing a black sheer bodysuit lately, you basically have Casey Cadwallader to thank. The Mugler effect has been sweeping over fashion ever since Bella Hadid opened the designer's Spring 2020 show in a cropped blazer and see-through corset catsuit with sinuous seams running across the body.

While the bodysuit it still a key part of the Mugler uniform under Cadwallader, many things have changed at the brand since that seminal outing, including its show schedule (they're now presenting clothes in-season aka see-now-buy-now) and format (they've been skipping fashion week runways in favor of short films).

The latest is perhaps its most tech-savvy yet, with several vignettes zooming and swiveling backwards and forwards for a 360 look at each look. As always with a Mugler show, the casting is a mix of established supermodels, rising stars, buzzy up-and-comers and newer faces wearing second-skin garments, liquid velvet, body jewelry and deconstructed skirts. (The shoes were a collab with Jimmy Choo.)

This season, Lourdes Leon makes her Mugler debut alongside Amber Valletta, Bella Hadid and Dominique Jackson, whose walk went viral earlier this year and continues to absolutely own the runway. See the entire 6-minute clip, directed by Torso Solutions, below.