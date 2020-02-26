As one of the few body inclusive Parisian fashion houses, Mugler's latest lineup of sizes on the runway for Fall/Winter 2020 comes at no surprise. There "are 2s, 4s, 6s, 8s, 10s," Creative Director Casey Cadwallader told Vogue of the casting.

This season, Cadwallader doubled-down on his sexy bodysuits and lingerie dressing, but with a stronger emphasis on leather and outerwear. A predominantly black color palette and series of body contouring effects highlighted the models' curves as did carefully constructed corsets.

For those who prefer not to walk out fully exposed in sheer panels and cutout mesh detailing, the brand offered up some structured blazers and floor-length coats that could act as the perfect layer to take off and reveal everything underneath.

See more photos from Mugler Fall 2020 below.