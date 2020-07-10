Morphe has officially cut ties with longtime collaborator Jeffree Star.

On Friday afternoon, the cosmetics company — which has served as one of the main retailers for Jeffree Star Cosmetics — announced the "decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products."

Related | Jackie Aina Severs Ties With Morphe Amid Jeffree Star Controversy

"We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks," the brand wrote via Twitter. "As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand."

Today we’ve made the decision to cease all commercial activity related to Jeffree Star and affiliated products. We expect this to conclude within the coming weeks. As we look to the future, we will continue to share updates on what lies ahead for the Morphe brand. — Morphe (@MorpheBrushes) July 10, 2020

Earlier this month, Tati Westbrook's claim that Star was a co-owner of Morphe led to increased scrutiny surrounding their business relationship — a rumor the brand subsequently denied.

And while Morphe did not give any further explanation for this latest decision, the move comes on the heels of backlash against Star and fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson. Previously, Morphe collaborated with both influencers on their Conspiracy Collection, though the brand pulled the line from their website last month.

In the weeks since, both Star and Dawson have come under fire for past racist actions from influencers and fans alike.

Back in May, the hashtag #ShaneDawsonIsOverParty started trending after old racial jokes and videos of him in Blackface resurfaced. As a result, Star's past was also scrutinized thanks to problematic photos and posts from his Myspace days.

Star also faced allegations of manipulation and tokenization by influencer Kameron Lester, in addition to accusations of "blatantly racist behavior" from Jackie Aina in 2018. More recently, Aina severed ties with Morphe and called upon other influencers to demand action from the company, who she criticized for continuing "to retail anti-Black racist beauty brands."

Star has yet to respond to Morphe's announcement.