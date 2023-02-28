Mod Sun Addresses Avril Lavigne Breakup

Mod Sun is addressing his split from fiancée Avril Lavigne.

Last week, sources told TMZ that the former couple had officially broken up after nearly three years of on-and-off dating, with the 38-year-old "sk8r boi" singer deciding to call off their year-long engagement for undisclosed reasons. Oddly enough though, the outlet also went on to report that a representative for Mod Sun, 35, initially responded to the news by claiming they were still " together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed, that's news to him."

Needless to say, his initial statement left fans extremely confused with the statement. However, the pop punk musician has now publicly acknowledged the split in a new Instagram post about coping with heartbreak through art and performance.

"In 1 week my entire life completely changed," Mod Sun caption a slideshow of photos. The snaps appear to have been taken during his current US tour for God Save the Teen, a.k.a. a brand new record that notably features a collaboration with Lavigne as well as an ode to his ex called "Avril's Song."

"I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken," as the "Battle Scars" artist continued before explaining that it was "an absolute blessing" to be "surrounded by love every night on tour."

"I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back," Mod Sun concluded. "See you on stage."



Lavigne has yet to comment on the breakup. In the meantime, you can see what Mod Sun had to say about the split on Instagram below.