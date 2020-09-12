Miss Major and Partner Are Expecting a Child

Stonewall icon, trans activist, and executive director for the Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project Miss Major Griffin-Gracy is expecting a child with her partner, LGBTQ+ activist Beck Witt.

The couple made the exciting announcement on Instagram. "To all my gurls and the folks who love us, we have exciting news to share," Miss Major wrote, with a photo of her, Beck, and her hand on his bump. "Beck...is...Pregnant! He's 6 months along. Hooray and Hallelujah that this has finally happened for us."

Related | Stonewall Inn Has Been Saved

She added, " We don't know the sex of the baby but we know it will be loved by us and you."

The 79-year-old has been fighting for LGBTQ+ rights for decades, and is known for her role in the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots. She and her partner Beck currently reside in Arkansas, where she currently runs a program for LGBTQ+ activists in the area.