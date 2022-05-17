Miley Cyrus is opening up about the moment her plane was hit by lightning for the first time.

Back in March, the star was flying to Paraguay for her performance at the 2022 Asuciónico music festival when her plane was caught in the middle of a surprise storm, during which her plane was struck by lightning. The incident forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing, though Cyrus later let fans know that everyone on-board — including family members, friends, her band and crew — were okay.

But aside from sharing a video of the storm and a photo of the damaged plane, Cyrus kept pretty quiet about the frightening experience up until last night, when she finally recounted what happened on an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Calling the completely "unexpected" occurrence "really scary," the "Plastic Hearts" singer told Meyers that she was in her mother's lap when it happened, explaining that she "was pretty sure it didn't matter about the seatbelts at this point."

"It was really very strange, because it was unexpected weather," she continued, before mentioning that her intuition told her something was wrong prior to boarding the plane.

"I woke up that morning [and] said, ‘Something just kind of felt off and not quite right,'" Cyrus said, adding that the festival she was heading to had also "already been flooded and canceled" by that point.

"So there was just a lot going on," she went on to say. "And everyone's like—my guys in my band, who are just rock n' rollers, are like, 'We got to get to the fans! We got to still play the gig!'" Except as Cyrus recalled, she had to tell them "no," seeing as how they were in "the middle of the forest in a broken-down airplane" and that the festival stage was apparently "sinking" from the floods.

Even so, Cyrus and her band were still able to make it to her next gig at Lollapalooza Brazil shortly thereafter, landing in the country a "couple days early" so they could "take a few days to recuperate because all of us were a little traumatized." Which is definitely more than a little understandable.

Watch Cyrus talk about the terrifying experience below.