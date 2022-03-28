It seemed like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were endgame, back in the day. The couple, who met when they worked together on the 2008 film The Last Song, were together (off and on) for years before getting married — but their divorce in 2020 was swift and kinda ugly. Now Cyrus is going as far as saying her marriage to Hemsworth was a "fucking disaster."

During her performance at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, the singer welcomed a couple up on stage for a marriage proposal, The Daily Mail reported. But amid the cheers and sweetness, Cyrus told the in-love duo, "Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine... mine was a fucking disaster."

Despite how in love the couple seemed to be during their good days, Cyrus and Hemsworth were only actually married for about a year. They got engaged (the second time) nearly 10 years after they started dating and got married in late 2018.

But by the end of 2019, Hemsworth had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, according to People. At the time, Cyrus’ rep told People, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers."

Both of them went on to date other people in the coming months, which is totally normal, though public perception of Cyrus changed, namely when she began dating Kaitlynn Carter seemingly right after the split. She clarified on Joe Rogan’s podcast, though, in September 2020 that the public never has the full story and she didn’t simply move from one partner to another overnight.

"What really sucked about it wasn't the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don't love each other the way that we used to anymore," she said. "That's OK, I can accept that. I can't accept the villainizing and just all those stories."

Considering Cyrus and Hemsworth got together when they were so young — she even admitted to losing her virginity to him at age 16 — it’s not surprising that the two changed considerably over their 10-year romance.

We loved them together, but also low-key love how comfortable Cyrus is in her own skin these days. She’s always willing to crack a joke at her own expense, including when it comes to her failed marriage. She’s just being Miley!

