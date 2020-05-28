Today, Global Citizen and the European Commission are launching their latest COVID-19 relief effort campaign, "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future," with a video message from Miley Cyrus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched the campaign, which according to its website, aims to "ensure that everyone, everywhere in the world, has access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines." It also seeks to "lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the world's most vulnerable people," ensuring they still have "access to education, clean water, and more."

In Cyrus' video message, the artist and activist encourages everyone to support the campaign in some way and take action. "At a time when we've seen injustices in our society increase even more, we now have the opportunity to take a stand for equality and health for all," she says. "Because this pandemic has affected our entire world, we need to ensure that everyone everywhere has the solutions for this pandemic."

She advocates for three solutions — "testing, treatments, and a vaccine" — and continues, "Together, people around the globe, across ages, borders, and identities, are calling on governments, businesses, and philanthropists to step up their funding for these critical solutions."

In addition, Bill Gates and Mike Bloomberg have also made video messages similar to Cyrus'.

On June 27, von der Leyen will be leading an international pledging summit to "step up the mobilisation of funding and overcome this pandemic."

To learn more about the "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" campaign and sign its petition advocating for COVID-19 relief efforts, click here.