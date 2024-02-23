The Chicest Shows From Milan Fashion Week

The fashion marathon continues! As the Fall 2024 shows move from London to Milan, it’s time to get into the luxury of it all.

While London represents the promise of fresh, young talent with experimental ideas that are pushing the industry forward, Milan reminds us of the fashion giants whose collections we can’t help but fawn over and covet. Sure, there are some brands that still honor the cool kids like GCDS, AVAVAV and Rave Review, but this week is all about the labels that we max out our credit cards for: Prada, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Marni, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Fendi.

Below, some of our picks for the chicest Fall 2024 shows from Milan Fashion Week.

Gucci Is All About the Details

Creative director Sabato De Sarno doubled down on focusing on the little details and intelligently using colors like burgundy, moss, baby blue, pink, teal and canary yellow. For his first Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection for the heritage Italian label, he continued to execute well-made tailored outerwear and dresses, combining lace, leather, sequins, wool and knits in an extremely luxurious way. Photos courtesy of Gucci

GCDS Revisits Childhood Memories

This season, GCDS showed a sophisticated collection, called “Toys for Adults,” diving into creative director Giuliano Calza’s childhood memories and exploring feelings of nostalgia. On the actual clothing, those abstract concepts materialized as horror movie references to Dracula and Child’s Play on hoodies and sweater dresses and Hello Kitty buttons and prints on suiting. The show opened with innocent all-white looks and became darker and sexier, concluding with leather tailoring and babydoll dresses. Photos courtesy of GCDS

Prada Gets a Little Coquette-ish

The first look that came down the Prada runway was a black shift dress covered completely in bows. The obvious inclination to reference the coquette trend on TikTok aside, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons say that this season, they’re attracted to the histories of garments and beauty norms. Traditionally masculine materials are made feminine, and clichés like bows and ruffles reassess femininity. And clothing today — like biker jackets, bomber jackets and knitwear – are shaped by history, they say. Photos courtesy of Prada

Moschino Pays Tribute to Its Roots