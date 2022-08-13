Michelle Branch has been arrested for allegedly slapping her husband, Patrick Carney, shortly after claiming he cheated on her.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the "Goodbye to You" singer was taken into police custody after authorities were called to the couple's Nashville home for a possible domestic disturbance around 2 a.m. Thursday. Branch apparently told the cops that she struck the Black Keys drummer's face "one or two times," though he displayed no visible injuries. She was charged with domestic assault and later released on a $1,000 bond, as she is currently breastfeeding their 6-month-old daughter, Willie Jacquet.

Prior to the arrest, Branch accused Carney of being unfaithful while she was at home with their baby in a tweet posted on Wednesday, August 10. Shortly after posting and deleting the note, the singer-songwriter told TMZ in a formal statement that she and Carney were splitting up after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch told the outlet, before referencing the couple's two kids, asking "for privacy and kindness" with "such small children."

Branch and Carney got married in a ceremony held in front of family and close friends at New Orleans' Marigny Opera House back in April 2019. In attendance was the couple's now 4-year-old son, Rhys James, as well as Branch's 18-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, who she shares with first husband Teddy Landau, who she was married to from 2004 to 2015.

Branch's court date is set for November 7. Carney has yet to publicly address the situation. In the meantime though, you can read TMZ's entire report on the arrest here.