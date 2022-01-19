In a gesture fitting for this couple, Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he designed the engagement ring he gave Megan Fox in a very interesting way. Quite simply, the musician made sure the band has thorns, so that if Fox takes the ring off, it’ll hurt. For a couple who isn’t shy about saying they drink each other’s blood, this design makes perfect sense.

When MGK proposed to Fox on Jan. 11, he did so with a custom-made ring that he designed himself. He told Vogue of the ring, “It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen [Webster]. The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts...”

Adding fuel to the very weird fire, he concluded: “Love is pain!”

When Fox shared the engagement announcement on Instagram a day later, she wrote a beautiful message about their relationship, concluding with, “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The blood statement is on par with their relationship, though. Back on Valentine’s Day last year, MGK shared a photoset with Fox on Instagram that was pretty sweet, if not a bit out there. “i wear your blood around my neck,” he wrote with a picture of a necklace that very clearly has blood in it. It was a gift from Fox before leaving town to film a movie, the musician later shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Fox and MGK have had an intense romance since the beginning and aren’t shy about showing it off to the world. After linking up in early 2020, the two quickly realized they were meant to be. Fox even said on the Give Them Lala podcast in summer 2020 that the two are “twin flames.”

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

And now these two lovebirds can live their passionately bloody lives together in wedded bliss. We just can’t wait to see what the wedding rings look like.