Today in things we desperately need, My Chemical Romance is currently gearing up to finally release their very first makeup line.

On Tuesday, the emo legends sent long-time fans into a tail spin after uploading a video of a burning rose set to their song, "Give 'Em Hell Kid." And while their mysterious "Eyes" caption didn't give much away, beauty brand HipDot soon cleared things up with their very own post announcing the collaboration, which is set to launch on Thursday, December 10.

Related | My Chemical Romance Is Back on the Charts

Apparently inspired by MCR's 2004 album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, Allure reports that the vegan and cruelty-free line includes an eye shadow palette, double brush, and a double-ended eyeliner. And with prices ranging from $12 to $24, it's never been more affordable to recreate all of Gerard Way's looks — whether you're inspired by the Revenge-era red shadow or a more classic smokey eye.

The HipDot x My Chemical Romance collaboration will be available for purchase starting tomorrow at www.hipdot.com. In the meantime though, you can check out product photos via Allure, as well as both of their posts, below.