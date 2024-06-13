Inside Maude's PAPER Pride Party

With true summer just around the corner — and Pride in full swing — PAPER teamed up with sexual wellness company Maude to celebrate the LGBTQ community and empower sexual education.

Our joint event, called "Full Bloom," was held at The Flower Shop rooftop at the Walker Hotel in Tribeca. The venue offered gorgeous 360-degree views of Manhattan, allowing guests the opportunity to watch a stunning sunset over the city while sipping custom drinks and simultaneously empowering youth.

"Full Bloom" benefitted Advocates for Youth, a national nonprofit that aims to normalize sexuality as a healthy part of being human. Advocates for Youth has been working for more than 30 years to champion LGBTQ sex education, pioneering online spaces and empowering peer support. Today, their mission spans from schools to nationwide programs, ensuring safety, inclusive education and celebration of every unique individual.

While marveling at an oversized butt plug sculpture (at six feet tall, it was larger than life, for sure), guests were treated to signature cocktails, like the Cover Girl (rum, strawberries and lime) or the Sex Drive (mezcal, grapefruit, lemon and lime). At the bar, Maude even filled a PAPER x Maude ice sculpture with sex toys and lube. Samples of libido gummies were provided with some drinks to really get the mood going. All guests left with a goodie bag full of Maude products: candles, personal massagers, lube, condoms and, yes, butt plugs.

The event brought out notable NYC figures and PAPER family alike, including the likes of Tinyjewishgirl (Clara Perlmutter) and Gossip Girl lead Thomas Doherty. Eric Sedano, Joel Moore, Lola Von Rox, and Good Children podcast hosts Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella all stopped by to "educate, advocate and liberate."

For more on Maude, visit getmaude.com.