This morning, Marc Jacobs welcomed the arrival of Heaven, a new polysexual line that focuses on the softer side of Jacobs' subversive aesthetic while blurring gender boundaries. He announced the news with a logo of a pink two-headed teddy bear on Instagram.

"Heaven is a world within our Marc Jacobs world," said Jacobs in a statement. "It continues the momentum that we've always had of bringing creative people together and making something with a lot of integrity and a real respect for the spirit in which we built the company, but doing it through a lens that is completely of this moment."

A pink-and-red striped sweater with a daisy logo is a nod to both Jacobs' perfume line and Perry Ellis grunge collection. And the aforementioned two-headed teddy bear mascot is featured on a babydoll tee and a backpack, inspired by longtime brand muse Katie Grand. Of course, Jacobs hallmarks like rounded collars and celestial graphics appear on knits and dresses, all in hues of green, purple and black. All of the genderless, "polysexual" garments use brand signatures to celebrate its history, while giving new context for today's youth.

The Larissa Hofmann-lensed campaign features young stars like Iris Law, beabadoobee, Vegyn, LilyMcMenamy and Jyrrel Roberts lounging in sections of a reimagined aughts-era bedroom (complete with an old-school stereo, snowglobes and wall stickers). However, the lookbook by FRUiTS creator Shoichi Aoki features Kurebayashi, Yoon Ambush, Gin Satoh and Daisaku posing in the streets of Japan, like subjects of his legendary style magazine. Both prove that Heaven can be worn by anyone — and anywhere.

Jacobs might be sitting out of New York Fashion Week this season, but he's certainly been keeping busy during quarantine. Heaven comes on the heels of his collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market and new perfume launch — not to mention the designer's fabulous Instagram style moments and makeup "Too-torials."

Head to Marc Jacobs' website or SSENSE.com to shop the Heaven collection.