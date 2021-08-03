Devon Lee Carlson big reasons to celebrate today, and not just because it's her birthday. The model, fashion influencer and Wildflower Cases co-founder is fulfilling a lifelong dream: to work with the one and only Marc Jacobs.

After keeping the project under wraps for more than a year, Carlson finally teased her new collection on Instagram yesterday with the revered designer, drawing cheers and excited comments from fellow It-girls Dua Lipa and Alexa Demie.

Out now, the Devon Lee Carlson x Marc Jacobs collection features graphics with iconography and nostalgia from her life, including her dog Martin, her personal doodles and a photo of her smile. Carlson is a close friend and muse of Jacobs, having designed a T-shirt with him in the past and now an entire range of clothes and accessories.

Among the pieces are a giant diamanté tee, baby tee, short shorts, a ruched slip dress with lace, a cropped zip up hoodie and a pants set. Additionally, a Marc Jacobs handbag from her personal archive was recreated in black and hot pink. The small leather shoulder bag has a chain strap and charms that spell Marc Jacobs, and the chain can be removed to be worn as a necklace.

"Marc is a true fashion icon and inspiration to me," Carlson said in a statement. "All of the pieces in this collaboration were designed to be worn in any setting, at home with slippers or out on the town with your most fun heels. Getting to design this collaboration has been such an honor and a dream that I'm just waiting to wake up from!"

The collection is available now at MarcJacobs.com and at the Marc Jacobs stores in NYC (Madison Ave) and LA (Melrose Pl).