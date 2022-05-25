Central Saint Martins, the prestigious London school whose alumni include Alexander McQueen, Phoebe Philo and John Galliano, held its annual BA graduate fashion show on Tuesday.

But one of the more viral moments happened off the runway thanks to Madonna, who made a surprise appearance and sat front row next to FKA twigs. The superstar wore a black leather Moschino ensemble, giant dark sunglasses and a boom box-shaped bag by Midnight Studios' Shane Gonzales.

Why was Madonna at a student fashion showcase? Well, her son Rocco enrolled in the school's fine art course in 2019, so there's a familial connection, and she also owns a townhouse in London. She and twigs also made a day of it as they were spotted leaving a night of clubbing at members-only establishment Oswald's afterward.

According to Vogue, other notable guests at this year's BA show included designers Conner Ives, Charlotte Knowles, David Koma, Kiko Kostadinov and Matty Bovan — all of whom went to CSM. Knitwear designer Alice Morell-Evans won the top prize. "MADONNA SAW EVERYTHING!," she wrote in a video of Madonna watching her collection from the front row.