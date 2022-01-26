Madonna wants a joint tour with Britney Spears — and so do we.

The mother of Lourdes Leon did an Instagram Live on January 25 to answer some fan questions, according to Page Six, and when someone asked if another tour was in the cards for her, she responded, “Stadium, baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

The two pop queens famously took the stage together at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards and shared an iconic kiss that no one will ever forget. And though Madonna isn’t sure if Spears might be up for touring together, she thinks it would be a "really cool” idea. She also casually added that the two singers could “reenact the original [kiss].”

Now as much as we’d be down for this tour, we can’t help but remember Spears saying in December how much she hated her touring schedule, even going as far as saying she didn’t want to do it again. Granted, much of her life and career were in shambles while she was under her conservatorship for more than a decade, but she’s made it clear over the past few months that going forward, she wants to do what she wants to do.

Spears wrote on Instagram at the time, per Billboard, “I know I’m not playing in huge arenas with my loud band anymore but I will be honest and say life on the road is hard !!! My first three years in the biz and on the road were great but I’ll be completely honest and say that after those three tours and the pace I was going... I don’t think I ever want to do it again !!! I hated it !!!”

Though a source told Page Six in November that new music could be in the cards for Spears, it’s not really a priority. They shared, “The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day.”

These two haven’t performed together since 2008, when Spears made a guest appearance at one of Madonna’s shows, but they have seemingly remained friendly. Madonna showed her support for Britney last summer amid her conservatorship battle, calling the ordeal a “violation of human rights.”