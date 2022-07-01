Machine Gun Kelly has an explanation for smashing a champagne glass on his face mid-performance.

Earlier this week, the "My Bloody Valentine" singer made headlines when he was spotted with a bloody visage during the afterparty for his sold-out Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday, leading fans to question the motive behind the shocking move.

On Wednesday night though, MGK finally provided them with an answer during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he explained that he was simply trying to get the crowd to listen.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention?," he told the talk show host. "Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

As such, Meyers joked that "in medicine they call that 'asking for it,'" which the musician responded to by saying he "had a serious case of that last night." But when MGK went on to say he felt "shit" after the big night, Meyers made a quip about how the star had just "hurt [his] hand at the VMAs" the last time he appeared on his show." And MGK's response?

“Yeah, I’m going to start having doctors around me every time I see Seth Meyers on my schedule," he said.

Bloody antics aside, the two also talked about how important the MSG show itself was, with MGK saying it was a full circle moment given that his "first music track was from New York City."

"I was the first rapper to win Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in Harlem and it was for $45 and I never cashed it, I always just held on to it," he said, before jumping back to the excitement he felt prior to his big stadium performance.

"The only thing I said the whole day was, 'We're at the Garden, we're at the Garden!,'" MGK said, which seems pretty understandable.

Watch MGK's chat with Meyers below.