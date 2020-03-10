Rihanna and Virgil Abloh Will Gift These Designers With Judgment

Now in its seventh year, LVMH has announced that they've whittled down a field of 20 young fashion brands vying for their prestigious namesake prize to a slim eight, with rising young talents such as Peter Do, Supriya Lele and Tomo Koizumi all making the cut.

Following in the footsteps of past winners like Marine Serre , Hood By Air , Jacquemus and last year's recipient Thebe Magugu , the finalists will now advance to the final round of judging for the €300,000 (approximately $341,000) prize with the winner set to be unveiled June 5th at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Check out the full list of finalists for the 2020 LVMH Prize, below:

AHLUWALIA by Priya Ahluwalia (British designer based in London) Menswear presented in London

CASABLANCA by Charaf Tajer (French designer based in London) Menswear presented in Paris

CHOPOVA LOWENA by Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena (Bulgarian-American designer and British designer based in London) Womenswear presented in London

NICHOLAS DALEY by Nicholas Daley (British designer based in London) Menswear presented in London

PETER DO by Peter Do (American designer based in New York) Womenswear presented in Paris

SINDISO KHUMALO by Sindiso Khumalo (South African designer based in Cape Town) Womenswear presented in Milan

SUPRIYA LELE by Supriya Lele (British-Indian designer based in London) Womenswear presented in London

TOMO KOIZUMI by Tomotoka Koizumi (Japanese designer based in Tokyo) Womenswear presented in Tokyo