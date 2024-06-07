Love Bailey Is a Natural Commander of Attention

Love Bailey doesn’t just answer to “singer-songwriter.” Sex symbol, trans activist voice behind “Don’t Call Me” — featuring Electroclash hitmaker DJ Larry Tee — will also turn her head. She’s made it a mission to explore gender identity and sexuality through photographs, film, art and, of course, music.

What’s her next mission? “World domination,” she says. “Or no... I don’t want to dominate this world, there's already enough colonization on this fucked up planet.” Why? “Life is too short not to slather it up. I want to be part of the trans revolution that brings the Hollywood Dolls to the world via my performances and art. Can you think of anything more exciting than that? If you can, please tell me.” We can’t!

Below, DJ Larry Tee and Love Bailey chat “Betty Boop gone bad” dance tracks and “light your tits on fire provocation” for PAPER.

Larry Tee: Mx. Bailey, how did you come up with this insane Betty Boop gone bad TikTok earworm of a dance track, "Don't Call Me"? I’ve heard it at all the coolest club nights. Love Bailey: It wasn’t my fault entirely. I tried to be good for a change. When I found out that one of my favorite producers, Larry Tee, had moved to LA, I knew we'd make beautiful music together. We laughed about how we don't call people anymore but prefer texts—sexy ones preferably. Where did these musical ideas come from, Larry? Larry Tee: I call it a weirdo house. It’s a dash of Busby Berkeley Charleston black-and-white picture jazz band meets New York Party House. Dance music can be unmemorable these days, but giving phone sex practically would be memorable.

How would you describe your recent live sets? Love Bailey: It’s Hollywood glamour, a bit burlesque, light your tits on fire, provocation. It’s in-your-face political action by its very existence. My life as a Hollywood Hooker, a reference to my first hit, has given me lots of inspiration. I’m a natural attention commander. So are you DJing in LA? Larry Tee: Yeah, some festivals and Rhonda's, LA’s funnest freak party. I did some parties at the Aster and with the Faustian Society that do Torture Garden. We have a big show on July 20th with Drag Race France’s host Nicky Doll and fashion sensation La Grande Dame called QUEEN. Last time they brought Amanda Lepore.

Who are your heroes? Love Bailey: Certainly Amanda Lepore, whom I pay homage to in my new video painting my body entirely pink lipstick. Certainly all my hometown dolls and others like Nina Simone, Bette Midler and Amanda Lear. The dolls are taking over, and everyone knows they all live in LA these days. LA’s on fire. What brought you to LA, Daddy? Larry Tee: Well, where else would someone live these days? The nature, the talent, the content creators are all here. I am working on a breathtaking documentary for a major content provider and getting ready to shoot Icons International in the fall. It’s a talent show for uniquely talented girls, gays and theys. It’s hilarious!

Wanna be on TV? Love Bailey: Hell yes! If it ain’t on TV these days, it doesn’t exist. I’ve been working on a documentary about my life as a Hollywood hooker, fashion stylist to the stars and now trans rights activist. I would tell you all about it, but if I did, I’d have to kill you. But it's a total scandal. I have a ranch in Temecula where I host artists, creatives, LGBT trans kids and more than once, a sex party for me and the boys. Temecula is where I realized my activism could make a difference to the trans kids of the world. Millions have reached out to me through social media and we’ve made a difference in Temecula overturning anti-trans school board legislation. What’s your favorite form of activism, Larry? Larry Tee: My latest projects are also about trans people. Icons International features trans men and women and it’s like a Trojan Horse for trans, non-binary people. If people could meet these authentic, brave, lovable trans performers, it would hopefully make it easier for us all to co-exist. Many of my favorite people are trans and I want to share their amazingness with the world.