Loretta Lynn, legendary country singer-songwriter, has died at the age of 90 according to a statement shared by her family. For more than 60 years, Lynn was revered as a household name in country and Americana music, releasing 50 studio albums over the course of her career.
In a brief statement shared on social media by Lynn's family, it says, "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."
Born April 14, 1932 in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn's experience as a teenage bride inspired much of her early work. She taught herself how to sing and play guitar, eventually starting her own band Loretta and the Trailblazers. Throughout Lynn's vibrant career, she was known as a fierce advocate for working class women. Her upbringing as a coal miner's daughter not only inspired one of her biggest hits, but it also gave her a sympathetic perspective to the growing women's liberation movement that she witnessed.
Throughout the '60s, Lynn's success skyrocketed. Patsy Cline took the blossoming singer under her wing, and she flourished even more. From a hit partnership with Conway Twitty to a 1980 biographical film starring Sissy Spacek, Lynn cemented herself as one of the genre's greatest voices. and one of the most influential singers of our time. She has won nearly every major music award including ones from the Grammys, American Music Awards, Country Music Association and more.
Tributes began pouring in from fans and peers alike as they reflected on the legacy she left behind.
\u201cShe was an inspiration. \nR.I.P. Loretta Lynn \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Carole King (@Carole King) 1664896900
\u201cR.I.P., Loretta Lynn, who embraced a Black man\u2014Charley Pride\u2014onstage at the 1972 Country Music Awards in thee state of Tennessee. Brave, principled woman; extraordinary songwriter.\n\n\u201cStory of My Life\u201d https://t.co/RT5vmGfb6n via @YouTube\u201d— Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic (@Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic) 1664895236
\u201ci\u2019ll never forget when i was told that Loretta Lynn asked if i could sing at her benefit show at the Opry to support flood victims last yr.\nshe paved a path for women in country music & was kind to new artists. what an honor to witness this in my lifetime. rest well, queen\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffe\ud83d\udc94\u201d— Brittney Spencer (@Brittney Spencer) 1664900035
\u201cLoretta Lynn has passed on. America\u2019s Van Lear Rose, and mine.\u201d— Stephen King (@Stephen King) 1664909820
\u201cJoyous. Fierce. One of a kind. I loved meeting and working with Loretta Lynn \u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\udd4a\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffc\u201d— k.d. lang (@k.d. lang) 1664912052
Most recently, Lynn released her 50th studio album, Still Woman Enough. She is survived by four of her children, Ernest, Clara, Peggy and Patsy.
Below, revisit Loretta Lynn's hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter."
