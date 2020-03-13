Things are feeling pretty bleak right now but, thankfully, Lizzo's here to help.

Following cancelation of her appearance at the Houston Rodeo, the star decided to lend some support to anxious fans concerned over the spread of coronavirus. And her method of choice? A soothing mass meditation conducted via her Instagram earlier today.

The 30-minute meditation opened with Lizzo seated in front of a tray of crystals and playing her flute — something meant to ease viewers' nerves before a brief recap of recent world events.

"We can oftentimes feel a lot on this planet, and a lot lately," she said as she lit some palo santo, before mentioning that there's so much "fear of the disease" being spread.

"Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy. I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power. We all have power," she continued. "You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened."

Not only that, but Lizzo said that she was thinking of ways to help students who rely on free lunches following mass school closures, before continuing to preach positivity, kindness, and unity.

"This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we're all experiencing together," she said. "Whether it's a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We'll always be connected on this planet."

For the actual meditation though, Lizzo was a pro when it came to guiding fans through all the breathing exercises and positive manifestation — even going so far as to break out her flute once again to facilitate a "vibration" of love. And as a truly calming watch, we hope there are plenty more of these to come.

Watch her entire meditation broadcast, below.