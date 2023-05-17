Liza Anne Premieres Their New Queer Anthem 'Cheerleader'

If you weren’t previously familiar with Liza Anne’s name, the first 10 seconds of their new music video spell it out for you — literally, letter by letter on the backsides of flirty high school cheerleaders. It’s an aptly bold reintroduction for the artist’s first real statement since coming out as gay and nonbinary, and following their big move from Nashville to New York. Titled “Cheerleader,” the release sees Anne redefine themselves with a queer anthem and accompanying visual to reclaim nostalgic environments that often leave out LGBTQ+ people.

From bouncing through choreo with pom poms in-hand to making out passionately in the bleachers, the entire video is a power-pop run through every classic high school scenario — only in Anne’s world the misfits are centered and popular kids are all pushed to the side. This, for Anne and their castmates like co-star Eva Victor , “became a therapeutic catharsis” and led to a much “lighter feeling” after all was said and done. And this joy is palpable, with Anne repeating the sunny hook, “I’ll be your cheerleader,” amidst other satisfying “woo’s!” and a pitched down “chic electric!”

"The Gay Miracle" — A Poem by Liza Anne

There is so much found in a sacred beginning.

Maybe the most sacred thing is when you realize it’s not a beginning at all.

My nose pressed to the glass of all the moments in yesterday when

my body, my love, my spirit, my language, my perspective, my emotions

all hinted at, nearly screamed towards, what I only recently had full context for.

The miraculous slow uncovering of what has been pulsing in me since birth

The slow melt into oneself - finally and on time.

That is the gay miracle ...

to notice - and deeper, still ... to recognize

not because it is new but because it is ancient.

As known in your earthly body as breath and a window into the great celestial

A promise that everything everywhere is expanding and healing and there are seconds

Second chances, second winds, second childhoods.

We are the conscious plant, aware of their growing, blooming from the soil of those around us saying

“I see you and when you are ready, you will, too.”

That patient, generous holding that comes from a community who understands - with a sobering weight - the process of becoming.

I am here now because I have been loved in a way that makes sense to me.

I am not scared anymore - I am comforted by the context that comes with the miracle of being gay.

Every second that goes by, I understand more.

The grief I felt, the discomfort, the itchy skin because clothes felt wrong

How hugging my friends flushed my face pink and gave me a fever

How many times I felt almost, not quite - othered within either.

And all of the sudden I look around at the piles of pain

Cataloguing what didn’t seem related

And I am healing.

Being gay is a miracle.

Wherever there has been loss, ten fold it is recovered in the undeniable sense of belonging that comes with it.

Leaning into the parts of myself that felt other and finding a deeper sense of home - that is the gay miracle.

Coming around the corner to a second childhood - that is the gay miracle.

Holding each other in a way that can only bloom from what has been historically and secretly shared - that is the gay miracle.

It is the quiet self being given a megaphone, finally.

It is another childhood but this time with what you needed, tenfold.

It’s the truth put on and danced around in.

It is the constant wonder of softening, lightening, opening, widening - it is the conversation I want to be having over and over again.

My movement towards joy holds hands with, is twisted up with and completely meshed with being gay.

One couldn’t happen without the other. I am so happy to be here.