Lisa Launches a Makeup Collection with MAC

Since her solo debut, BLACKPINK's Lisa hasn't been slowing down. She became a global brand ambassador for brands MAC Cosmetics and Celine. And the singer recently collaborated with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion for "SG." And now she's launching her first-ever makeup collection with MAC.

With M.A.C. x L, the star wants her fans to feel empowered and as comfortable in their skin as she does in hers. The collection was created with inclusive artistic expression in mind. It includes a powder blush, two shades of eyeliner, Skinfinish face powder, a twelve-piece eyeshadow palette, and six of Lisa's go-to Powder Kiss liquid lip colors for on-stage performances and music videos. Three new shades of the lip color were created for the collection: Rhythm 'N' Roses, Swoon For Blooms and Pink Roses.

Lisa also said in a statement that she "wanted the M·A·C x L Eye Shadow Palette to be a versatile lineup that can effortlessly create naturally soft and sultry looks for every day – or glam looks for a night out by embracing a bold balance of mattes, shimmers and glitters."

The entire collection will become available in North America on December 3, 2021, and you can sign up for launch updates here.