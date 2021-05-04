This spring, let your nail polish be designed by Lil Yachty. The rapper recently announced that his new company, Crete, will be releasing its first nail polish collection, Negatives 001, on May 21.

Lil Yachty made the surprise announcement by showcasing five different polish vials, as well as his now signature painted nails. "I'd like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co," he wrote. "FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM!"

The first collection of Crete will be centered on three exclusive colorways of monochromatic shades. Speaking about the purpose of the brand in a press release, Lil Yachty said the polish will be about creative expression.

"If you find painting your nails is a way to show your creative side or it's an aesthetic that fits you, you shouldn't be judge for it," he said. "Outside opinions should not have an effect on your aesthetic and whatever you decide to do, and this line is a reflection of that."

Lil Yachty's new polish line arrives after he came to the defense last year of an openly gay student being suspended for his nail polish. Trevor Wilkinson, a senior student at Clyde High School in Texas, received in-school-suspension for coming to class with painted nails.

Wilkinson spoke with Abilene Reporter-News about why he wears news polish. "I have been doing this to express who I am," he said. "I've been trapped in closed minded people's minds. So, I did it and I love my nails. I think they're so cool. I'm definitely using it to express myself and feel everyone should have that freedom of expression."

Soon after, Lil Yachty spoke with TMZ about how ridiculous his punishment was for having nail polish. "If someone wants to express themself in any type of way, as long as it's not harming anyone or bringing anyone down, they should be allowed to do so. You shouldn't be punished or tormented for being you."