Lil Nas X is getting down with dark side in his brand new music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Directed by Tanu Muino and Lil Nas X, the fantastical visual sees him descending into the fiery pits of Hell on what appears to be the world's longest stripper pole, only to come face-to-face with the Devil himself. However, not one to be condemned to an eternity of suffering, he ends up seducing Satan with a (very impressive) lap dance, giving Lil Nas X the opportunity to murder him and take his rightful place as the new lord of Hell.

"I wrote a song with our name in it," Lil Nas X says of the track. "It's about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be 'that' type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

He continues, "You see this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I'm pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people's lives and stop dictating who they should be."

Watch the video for Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and stream it, below.