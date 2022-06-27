Jack Harlow, once again proving the true meaning of bestie, stepped onto Sunday’s BET Awards red carpet wearing Lil Nas X merch, showing support for his “Industry Baby” collaborator, who was notably absent from the ceremony.

After BET released their nominees on June 1, Lil Nas X immediately responded with a since-deleted tweet expressing his disappointment in his nomination snubs and a week later, dropped a preview of his song “Late to da Party,” ft. NBA Youngboy, which acted as a diss track of sorts in response to the channel’s lack of recognition. The song, which was later released on June 24, features Lil Nas X singing “f*ck BET” and the cover art shows a BET award in the toilet.

An hour after posting the teaser, Lil Nas X explained in a tweet and through replies to critics that he felt his award snub represented the larger issue of homophobia within the Black community. The two-time Grammy Award winner pointed out that, given the success of his music on the Billboard charts, the BET Awards seemed adverse to his expression of queer identity.

Noting that while he always roots for Harlow’s success, Lil Nas X clocked the inconsistency of Harlow being nominated individually, while their hit song “Industry Baby” was left off the list altogether.

On June 7, BET released a statement affirming their commitment to intersectionality in the Black community and defending the voting academy. The statement read, “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice.”

Still, Harlow and Lil Nas X appear unconvinced by BET’s response and Harlow, who both performed at the ceremony and was nominated for best male hip-hop artist, made sure to signal his stance with his fashion choices. Stan an iconic friendship.