Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted With Irina Shayk at Coachella

Ah, Coachella: Notorious for the best-of-the-best in music, the insane outfits that grace the audience and stages alike and the many celebrity relationships that seem to begin there.

Over the first weekend of the music festival, actor Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted mingling and "looking cozy" with model Irina Shayk at Levi and Tequila Don Julio’s Neon Carnival late Saturday night, Page Six reported. The two were not alone, and according to People, they were part of a larger group including longtime friends of DiCaprio like model Stella Maxwell and Tobey Maguire.

While the Oscar-nominated actor is known for his array of different roles, he is also quite famous for dating women under 25. After his breakup last summer with girlfriend Camila Morrone (yup, right after her 25th birthday) he’s been eager to date and has seemingly increased his age limit, first pursuing 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid in September and now possibly being linked to 37-year-old Shayk.

Shayk shares a six-year-old daughter with fellow actor Bradley Cooper, whom she dated for four years before their breakup in 2019. After a short stint of dating Kanye in 2021, Cooper and Shayk were seen together again in late 2022 when sources told Page Six that they were open to having another child together.

“It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together. “Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling,” a source told Page Six after the family vacationed together earlier in the year, though nothing has yet come from that.

Since being seen together, neither DiCaprio nor Shayk has responded to Page Six’s request for comment and even if the two were simply enjoying each others company at an afterparty, the big deal remains that DiCaprio was doing it with someone only 10 years younger instead of 20. Plus, the whole scene has only further added to the chaos that is Coachella speculative romances alongside Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. With this being only the start, who knows what weekend two will bring?