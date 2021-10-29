This article is a sponsored collaboration between LELO and PAPER



Whenever I tell people I usually have a hard time climaxing, the revelation is always met with a flurry of questions. Don't you write about sex? Aren't you always talking about toys? How do you masturbate? How do you make that work? All of which are questions I've been fielding for the past decade. But while I may have a sex column and talk about toys for a living, I've also spent on a heavy rotation of antidepressants and, as anyone who's been there can tell you, they don't tend to be the best for your sex life.

While antidepressants are highly effective at easing symptoms of depression, research has also shown that decreased libido and sexual dysfunction are some of the most common side effects, including delayed lubrication, blocked orgasms or a lack of desire for sex amongst cis women.

According to experts, it's currently believed boosting serotonin levels in the brain can simultaneously "prevent normal communication between the brain and sex organs," which is especially true for selective serotonin re-uptake inhibitors (SSRIs), AKA the most commonly prescribed antidepressants in the US.

Needless to say, you should always take any antidepressants prescribed by a psychiatrist, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you won't ever have another orgasm, because after 15+ years of trying nearly every antidepressant on the market, I've learned you can do several things to help mitigate these issues. Some of this requires talking to your doctor or psychiatrist, such as asking your prescriber to lower your dose or changing when you take your meds, but there's also a slightly quicker and easier method that involves masturbation. The added bonus? Masturbation is often touted as a way to help alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety by releasing feel-good chemicals like dopamine and oxytocin. So in addition to your meds, it could be worth bringing in some extra tools — whether for solo or partner play — and, for me, a product that's recently been doing the job is LELO's Ina Wave 2 Rabbit Vibrator.

A twist on the classic rabbit vibrator, the Ina Wave 2 Rabbit Vibrator includes several comprehensive features necessary for anyone having a difficult time orgasming. The most important one, in my opinion, is the rechargeable battery that carries an extremely long-lasting charge. After all, as someone who takes a while to climax, I've had plenty of vibrators die on me just when things are starting to get good and, needless to say, it's probably the most frustrated I've ever felt. So with literal hours of battery life, the Ina Wave 2 is always a reliable go-to when I know I'm going to need a little extra time to myself and, also, don't want to deal with an attached charging cord. But you know what's even better? I have yet to experience a friction rash from extended play, thanks to the super soft silicone material which, in addition to feeling like lambskin, is also body-safe and 100% waterproof.

However, a long buzz isn't the only thing required to obtain pleasure, as everyone responds to different vibration patterns and strengths. Since I can have trouble getting the blood flowing down there in the first place though, it's imperative for the settings to be pretty strong, and the Ina Wave 2 delivers on that count with 12 varied and versatile settings with a wide range of intensities that boast "30% more power" than its predecessors. But alongside this feature satisfying my need to switch around the programmed settings mid-play, it's also notable that every component of the Ina Wave 2 Rabbit Vibrator also changes in tandem, meaning you aren't just left with the same lackluster level of clitoral vibration when you're trying to amp it up all around — unlike some other rabbits.

The Ina Wave 2's G-spot feature is one of the best I've ever experienced, as its patented WaveMotion™ technology stimulates that area with a sensuous finger-like motion that feels absolutely incredible when it rises, falls and pulsates against the magic spot. But while I love a good G-spot moment, I've always needed clitoral stimulation to cum, which means I am pretty picky about that particular component on rabbits. As I mentioned before, a lot of these toys tend to put more stock in the penetration aspect and, as a result, treat the external arm like an afterthought. So when I'm trying to achieve the best blended orgasm, a weak clitoral component is the exact way to ruin it, no matter how fabulous the G-spot features are. Thankfully though, this isn't the case with the Ina Wave 2 Rabbit Vibrator. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as the clitoral arm is powerful enough to give the internal portion a run for its money, though it somehow feels remarkably gentle at the same time. Maybe it's magic? Who knows?

Just based on its guaranteed ability to make me orgasm, it almost feels as if the Ina Wave 2 is magic in its entirety and will become a treasured staple in my arsenal of sex toys for when I need a little pick-me-up. So while it sometimes may be difficult for me to get into the mood, at least I know it'll be a little easier to get there with one of these in hand.