Latto is continuing to fight for abortion rights following the overturn of Roe v. Wade. But this time, she's doing it with the help of Georgia politician Stacey Abrams.

After partnering up with Planned Parenthood back in August to protest the US Supreme Court's reversal, the rapper was in Atlanta, Georgia to open for Lizzo this past weekend when she invited the Fair Fight Action founder onstage during her bombastic performance of "Pussy."

According to Teen Vogue, the current Democratic candidate for governor walked out with the "Big Energy" star's backup dancers, with everyone holding up a pink sign that read "my body, my choice."

“I'm not gonna interrupt your fun,” Abrams can be heard saying in an exclusive video posted to Twitter by Teen Vogue editor Kaitlyn McNab. “But I just want to remind you that if you believe in my body, my choice, I need your vote! This is our time. This is our choice. And this is our year!”

Abrams' surprise appearance comes on just ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections on November 8, during which the lawyer and activist is hoping to defeat Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who approved an abortion ban that prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy back in 2019.

As for Latto, she's kept up with her pro-choice activism since the Supreme Court removed the federal protections surrounding abortion July. In response, the musician released a new protest track called "Pussy" and donated a portion of the proceeds to Planned Parenthood prior to releasing an abortion rights PSA with the organization, which was accompanied by a statement about using her platform to let these politicians know: My body is for no one to control, but me."

“We already know who’s going to be hurt the most by these ridiculous abortion bans: Black women, Brown women, the LGBTQ+ community, and communities with low incomes,” she said at the time. “Because of this country’s history of racism and discrimination, these folks already have a hard time getting the health care they need."

Latto added, "We all deserve to be safe and it’s every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies."

Read Teen Vogue's full report on Abrams' surprise appearance here.