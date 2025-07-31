Lana Del Rey is still married to alligator tour kingpin Jeremy Dufrene, much to the chagrin of basically everyone. Despite the outcry over the last year from fans and the media, Miss Del Rey has continued her swamp-side escapades with her new boo, even sharing a sneak peak at their secretive wedding on Instagram.

The singer posted a photo with her elusive husband at the wedding altar, captioning the post: “May 12 angels guard you. While you preach tonight.” She then tagged Churchome pastor Judah Smith and wife Chelsea Smith. Not only did the celebrity pastor marry the two, he also featured prominently on “Judah Smith Interlude” from her critical darling album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Under the caption, she added: “New Link to live in bio.” Curious, I ventured on over to her Instagram biography, where there indeed was an unlisted video shared for the “Churchome Experience LA 7/30,” live-streamed on YouTube Wednesday, July 30. In the YouTube description, the controversial LA megachurch explains:

“We are a global community dedicated to offering everyone, regardless of background or beliefs, the chance to hear the story of Jesus. Follow us on Instagram at @churchome. Subscribe for our latest Weekly Service, brought to you by Judah Smith, Chelsea Smith, and other guest speakers along with Daily Guided Prayers and worship videos from Churchome Music and other incredible artists.”

I only gave the video a very cursory glance, considering I was excommunicated from my hometown church nearly 13 years ago for exhibiting gay behavior with my special friend at the time in the McDonald’s parking lot. Lana’s a longtime believer, so it’s no big surprise she’s advertising church sermons on Instagram. But it is notable that she’d post a photo from the wedding she so expertly hid from the media and fans. Longtime readers at PAPER will remember the story I wrote about her wedding dress last October, when news of the nuptials first hit the internet. At the time, I commented: “She is at once a poet and a megamillionaire and an otherwise average woman in the South in Walmart jewels and a thrifted wedding dress with an alligator-wrangling husband at their bayou wedding.” From the quality of the photo she shared above, I’d say we were right on the money.