What Inspired Lady Gaga's 'Kindness Punk' Makeup

Lady Gaga has made a triumphant return to music, with her latest and highly anticipated single, "Stupid Love." The astral music video, which dropped today, takes place in the middle of a desert, where Gaga can be seen showing off some fierce moves along with a group of dancers she calls "Kindness Punks."

"We are definitely dancing," Gaga says of the new album, in an interview with Zane Lowe for his New Music Daily on Apple Music. She adds that she "put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm" into the new music that she describes as "fun" and "energetically really pure."

The driving themes of these songs have also influenced Gaga's pop meets punk beauty looks throughout the video, most notably her hot pink hair and dramatic matching cat-eye.

"When I was trying to come up with this first look for Gaga's new music video, I pulled references and was inspired by the music," says Makeup Artist and Global Artistry Director for Haus Laboratories Sarah Tanno. "An important question I always ask Gaga is, how do you want to feel? She wanted to feel strong. She wanted to exude a 'Kindness Punk,' someone who fights for kindness and leads with love."

To execute these looks, Tanno devised what she calls the "Kindness Armor," using bright pops of color. "For this new era It was so important for me to create something strong and impactful for her iconography," she says. "I wanted color to be at the forefront of all the glam. I came up with this idea to create her 'Kindness Armor' — something she could put on to empower self-love, self-acceptance and kindness to both herself and others, which is also the ethos of Haus Laboratories."

Recreating Gaga's bubblegum "Stupid Love" look is simple. Tanno says "the makeup look is anchored in a Monochromatic-pink, with the brightest pop of pink on her mouth using Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in Hot Rod. "It is full-coverage color; one swipe goes on super smooth, and then dries down to a budge-proof matte finish. To represent her kindness armor, I worked with Face Lace so that it would be able to move and bend with her as she sings and dances. I also wanted to create a dynamic bright wing with a sharpened and defined eyeliner in my all-time favorite Liquid Eye-lie-ner in Punk. It's a flexible felt tip that I used to draw and create all the artistry looks for Gaga and her dancers."

Watch and stream "Stupid Love," below and visit hauslabs.com for more information.