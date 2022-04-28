Remember how big "Shallow" was? The single that soundtracked Lady Gaga's breakout A Star Is Born run, dominated the charts for weeks on end, took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, two Grammys and to this day remains one of Spotify's most streamed songs? Remember how massive and inescapably ubiquitous that song was? Yeah, well guess who's back at it again.

On Wednesday, Lady Gaga announced that her next single "Hold My Hand" written for the upcoming major motion picture Top Gun: Maverick is set to come out May 3. Produced by the artist and BloodPop©, the single serves as the main theme for the upcoming followup to the 1986 classic. Taking place 30 years after the original film took place, the sequel sees Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer reprise their roles along with newcomer Miles Teller for a new high octane aviation blockbuster.

Related | Suspect in Lady Gaga Dog Walker Shooting Mistakenly Released From Jail

"When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche and the nature of the world we’ve been living in," Gaga wrote on social media. "I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and [director Joseph Kosinski] for this opportunity — and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long."

The single marks Gaga's return to making music for film since 2018's previously mentioned A Star Is Born soundtrack, so the hype surrounding the track should probably not come as major surprise. Check out the official trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which is out in theaters May 27, below.