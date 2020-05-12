Fans are praising Kylie Jenner for putting her stretch marks on display.
Yesterday, the star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself in a bikini top. But rather than airbrushing it to erase the stretch marks on her boobs, Jenner kept it real — something that many commenters felt was an inspiring move.
"I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks!" one person said, while others praised her for opting not to Photoshop the pic.
"Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth," as another commenter wrote, before someone else added that it was refreshing to see one of "the FaceTune queens" share something like that with her millions of followers.
After all, Jenner previously shared that she was a little insecure about the way pregnancy changed her body. In a YouTube video filmed shortly after her daughter's birth, she said that while her body "snapped back pretty fast," she initially was self-conscious about it not being "the same."
"I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs are bigger," Jenner said, though she later added, "Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time."
See what else people are saying about the photo, below.
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web