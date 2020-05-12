Fans are praising Kylie Jenner for putting her stretch marks on display.

Yesterday, the star took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself in a bikini top. But rather than airbrushing it to erase the stretch marks on her boobs, Jenner kept it real — something that many commenters felt was an inspiring move.

"I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks!" one person said, while others praised her for opting not to Photoshop the pic.

I finally like a normal human after seeing that @KylieJenner also has boob stretch marks! pic.twitter.com/3moyCCznCd — 🌹Rosa🌹 (@ladybee_89) May 11, 2020

"Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth," as another commenter wrote, before someone else added that it was refreshing to see one of "the FaceTune queens" share something like that with her millions of followers.

Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth. pic.twitter.com/ecnWRHErPs — ♡ Sofia♡ (@HiddlesWhore1) May 12, 2020

I mean thats a step for the facetune queens — 𝒞𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓃𝒶 (@ipurpleheart) May 12, 2020

After all, Jenner previously shared that she was a little insecure about the way pregnancy changed her body. In a YouTube video filmed shortly after her daughter's birth, she said that while her body "snapped back pretty fast," she initially was self-conscious about it not being "the same."

"I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs are bigger," Jenner said, though she later added, "Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes time."

See what else people are saying about the photo, below.

@KylieJenner showing her boobs’ stretch marks and having no issue with it!!! ♥️♥️ you go girl — fer (@kylieIands) May 11, 2020

Knowing that Kylie has stretch marks on her boobs and is okay with them kinda makes me okay with my own — Lang Lang (@LerangAAK) May 12, 2020

just saw stretch marks on Kylie’s boobs and idk why but i loved it.♥️♥️ — mwedzi. (@waduhh_x) May 11, 2020