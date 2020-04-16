Kylie Jenner Hits Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Post-Pregnancy Body

Kylie Jenner has no time for the body shamers who said she looked "better" before her pregnancy.
It all started yesterday after a stan Instagram account posted a throwback video of the star attending a Sugar Factory opening in 2017. And though you'd expect people to know better at this point, unfortunately, a majority of the comments ended up being mean-spirited plastic surgery jokes and nasty jabs about how "she's so skinny here."
That said, Jenner herself had something to say to a particularly gross comment about how her body "was better" before she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi.
As captured by Comments by Celebs, Jenner ended up responding to the troll by simply reminding them that, "I birthed a baby."
Needless to say, coming for a woman's post-pregnancy body is a particularly low blow. And though Jenner previously said that she "bounced back super fast" after Stormi's birth, she also shared that she still has her own body-related insecurities.
"My boobs are... three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn't the same, my waist isn't the same, my butt's bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she said in the video, before adding, "And honestly, I'm finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."
See Jenner's response to the comments, below.
Photo via Getty