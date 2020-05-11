Kim Petras' new at-home music video for "Malibu" just arrived, meaning her open social media call proved to be massively successful.

Earlier this week, the singer asked all her followers to submit themselves dancing and singing along to the single, encouraging them to do whatever it takes to find their own beach at home. And from throwing on a bathing suit to drinking cocktails amid tropical backdrops, her fans delivered, including some famous faces for good measure.

Related | Paris Hilton Interviews Kim Petras

Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Jonathan Van Ness, Loren Gray and Jessie J are just some of the celebs who made cameos. The result is a genuinely fun video matching Petras' sun kissed bop that makes us long for a summer we may never get.

The single, which dropped on May 7, is described by Petras as "a return to color, the feeling of being in love and the escapism pop that I love the most." She premiered "Malibu" live at PAPER x Club Quarantine during her DJ set with longtime producer Aaron Joseph.

Watch and join the "Malibu" party from wherever you are, below.