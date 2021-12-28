Marvel fans have a bone to pick with Kim Kardashian.

On Monday, the reality star decided to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home in what looked to be her private home theater. For some odd reason though, Kardashian also decided to post photos of the film to her Instagram Story, including a big moment towards the end of the film that had many fans seeing red.

"Thanks kim kardashian for ruining spiderman nwh," as one person wrote alongside a middle finger emoji, while another claimed they "muted everything Spider-Man related" to avoid spoilers "just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig."

Meanwhile, Kardashian's gaffe was even criticized by people who don't follow her, as well as those who wondered why she'd post spoilers as someone with 273 million followers.

"I don’t even fucking follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man," a third tweeted. "I’ve never hated someone so much."

What's weird though is that Kardashian already saw the movie with rumored boyfriend Pete Davidson on opening weekend, though that's probably a testament to how good it is. But even so, she obviously didn't see the Spider-Man cast's video asking people not to spoil the film, and that's a big whoops.

Kardashian has since deleted the posts.

