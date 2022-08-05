Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up after nine months of dating.

According to an exclusive report from E! News, an insider revealed that the Skims mogul and former Saturday Night Live cast member called it quits sometime this past week. However, the two appear to have parted ways on good terms, as another source close to the pair said, adding that "they have a lot of love and respect for each other."

Even so, Kardashian and Davidson apparently "found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," as the comedian is currently filming a new movie in Australia. Meanwhile, the reality TV superstar has been busy attending to her multiple businesses and other endeavors, as well as raising her four kids — North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint — amidst her ongoing divorce proceedings from ex Kanye West.

Kardashian and Davidson began dating this past November after the former appeared on Saturday Night Live as a guest host, where she ended up sharing a steamy kiss with the comic during an Aladdin-themed skit. What followed was several months of PDA, dinner dates and coy references to an unnamed significant other until the couple finally made things Instagram official in March, shortly after a judge declared Kardashian legally single.

That said, this also meant their relationship was filled with drama, specifically concerning Ye, who launched a lengthy online harassment campaign against his ex and her new boyfriend which included diss tracks, threats of bodily harm and kidnapping accusations. But despite all this, things between Kardashian and Davidson only continued to heat up, with the King of Staten Island star playing IG boyfriend on their tropical vacation, making a couple of cameos on The Kardashians and even getting a few tattoos to show how much he loves his lady.

Neither Kardashian nor Pete have confirmed or commented on the report. In the meantime though, you can read E! News' entire story here.