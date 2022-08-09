Kim Kardashian hasn’t skipped a beat (literally) since her breakup with Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star and media mogul’s new partner is Beats by Dre, and the two just unveiled Beats x Kim (available online August 16 and in select stores August 17 for $199.99). Based on Kardashian’s creative concept and signature nude color palette, the Beats Fit Pro headphones will be offered in three neutral tones: Moon, Dune and Earth.

In her Instagram announcement, Kardashian appears to be modeling a bodysuit and shorts from her shapewear brand, Skims, both of which match effortlessly with the headphones. Kardashian’s shapewear brand and headphone collection share her signature minimalist style and coloration.

Explaining her vision behind the nude color choice, she said, “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.” In a Beats by Dre Youtube video, she added that her design was born out of what she had already been doing – wearing the Beats Fit Pro headphone and having an artist paint them to be a neutral color.

Kardashian went on to say that while the headphones are “a fashion accessory” and “kind of a statement,” they are also meant to “blend in” with your outfit and, most importantly, be functional. Their advanced features include noise cancellation, transparency and adaptive EQ modes, as well as spatial audio and dynamic head tracking.

She also said their innovative design offers an effortless changeover between music and phone calls at all points of the day. Referencing busy lives between the gym, the office and the streets, Kardashian noted, “Life is so crazy. Everything else should be really simple.”

