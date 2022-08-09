Kim Kardashian hasn’t skipped a beat (literally) since her breakup with Pete Davidson.
The reality TV star and media mogul’s new partner is Beats by Dre, and the two just unveiled Beats x Kim (available online August 16 and in select stores August 17 for $199.99). Based on Kardashian’s creative concept and signature nude color palette, the Beats Fit Pro headphones will be offered in three neutral tones: Moon, Dune and Earth.
In her Instagram announcement, Kardashian appears to be modeling a bodysuit and shorts from her shapewear brand, Skims, both of which match effortlessly with the headphones. Kardashian’s shapewear brand and headphone collection share her signature minimalist style and coloration.
Related | Break the Internet: Kim Kardashian
Explaining her vision behind the nude color choice, she said, “I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.” In a Beats by Dre Youtube video, she added that her design was born out of what she had already been doing – wearing the Beats Fit Pro headphone and having an artist paint them to be a neutral color.
\u201cBeats Fit Pro can keep up with @KimKardashian w/ a flexible wingtip design, custom-developed acoustics, sweat and water resistance, a 24-hour battery with case, ANC, Transparency, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio w/ head tracking and Apple H1 Chip. Available 8/16 in 3 neutrals by Kim\ud83e\udd0e\u201d— Beats by Dre (@Beats by Dre) 1660068010
Kardashian went on to say that while the headphones are “a fashion accessory” and “kind of a statement,” they are also meant to “blend in” with your outfit and, most importantly, be functional. Their advanced features include noise cancellation, transparency and adaptive EQ modes, as well as spatial audio and dynamic head tracking.
She also said their innovative design offers an effortless changeover between music and phone calls at all points of the day. Referencing busy lives between the gym, the office and the streets, Kardashian noted, “Life is so crazy. Everything else should be really simple.”
Everybody play "Jam (Turn It Up)."
Photo courtesy of Beats Fit Pro
- Kim Kardashian Allegedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress at Met ... ›
- Kim Kardashian Wants to #FreeGunna - PAPER ›
- Kim Kardashian Sent Cease and Desist by Black-Owned Beauty ... ›