The top 10 most-followed accounts on TikTok are for the most part about what you'd expect: American teenage girls who sing, dance and generally... influence. Your D'Amelios, your Loren Grays, your Addison Raes.

But one creator stands out as a total outlier: Khaby Lame, a young Senegalese-Italian comedy personality who is predicted to overtake Charli D'Amelio's number one spot in a matter of weeks.

Lame is known for videos in which he makes fun of "life hacks" you might see around the internet, many of which are more complicated than doing things the old fashioned way. The New York Times calls the 21-year-old former factory worker "the everyman of the internet."

His current follower count? A chill 91 million. And that's growing fast. While Charli D'Amelio boasts 120 million followers, Lame's growth rate outstrips hers significantly. He gained more than 20 million new followers in the past month alone, compared to D'Amelio's approximate two million.

After losing his job at the beginning of the pandemic and turning to TikTok full time, Lame is now living off the platform's Creator Fund as well as a few brand deals, including pasta purveyors Barilla. The fact he can speak multiple languages helps him appeal to an international audience, which is one reason for his huge popularity. Although the New York Times also reports that his Senegalese passport makes it difficult for Lame to travel to countries like the United States for work.

At the rate he's going, Lame will likely have stolen Charli D'Amelio's crown by mid-August. He recently created a YouTube account, so maybe catch him there soon, too. All hail our Italian TikTok king!