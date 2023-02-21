What's Going on Between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny apparently have some potential.

In case you missed it, the pair got fans buzzing last week after Instagram's favorite gossipmonger, DeuxMoi, posted a blind item that claimed the 28-year-old Grammy winner was "playing tonsil hockey" with "a single, famous model sister" at a private club in LA.

Eventually, DeuxMoi revealed on the Deux U podcast that the model in question was none other than Jenner, 27, and apparently this initial report was confirmed by other "witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club." As DeuxMoi relayed, the supermodel was spotted exiting the club and driving off before being followed by Bad Bunny about two minutes later, with fans also saying they later recognized Jenner's manicure in viral paparazzi photos from that night.

Not only that, but TMZ also obtained new pics of Jenner and Benito doing the same thing this past weekend at Wally's restaurant in Beverly Hills, where eyewitnesses said the two were getting "very friendly" on their apparent double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber. And now, a source has confirmed to People that they are very much "spending time together" and "hanging out," though they were quick to allude to it being pretty new.

"They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," as the insider told the publication before adding that Jenner — who previously dated NBA star Devin Booker — "likes him and is having fun."

"He is different from guys that she dated in the past," they continued. "He is very charming."

Neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have commented on the dating speculation. In the meantime though, you can find out more about their rumored romance via TMZ and People.