Kelechi’s music video for “Just Another Song” opens with a series of “deliciously awkward” dating submissions from queer internet stars like Tommy Do and Arisce Wanzer.

All filmed through a vintage, ’80s-inspired lens, the satirical footage shows singles listing off their ideal characteristics in a lover. “I’m looking for a man with no edge,” one says, while another admits she’s seeking “cash money” and just enough “attention.” Chaotic needs aside, they’re all ultimately “looking for someone who’s fun.”

“I wrote ‘Just Another Song’ after a conversation with a friend about his breakup with his ex-boyfriend,” Kelechi tells PAPER of his first release in 2022. “He told me that he felt emotionally unstable and he wished there was something that could help him forget about his heartache, and ‘Just Another Song’ was the result.”

The rising Los Angeles artist joined forces with his “dear friend” and music contemporary, VINCINT, who contributed his own verse to the energetic, retro-pop cut “about picking up the pieces of your broken heart by throwing your cares away and dancing like nobody’s watching,” as Kelechi describes.

For VINCINT, working with Kelechi “has been such a highlight,” as a fan, friend “and now collaborator.” He says “it feels like a full circle moment and I’m so excited for everyone to hear this summer love song we made. Kelechi is an extremely driven and dedicated artist, and creating this moment with my sister is truly one of the greatest joys I’ve experienced."

Following the synth-driven optimism of his single, “Dance in the Mirror,” Kelechi’s latest “transports listeners to a world of carefree happiness” and its accompany visual certainly amplifies that with support from queer director duo Dustin Giallanza and Calvin Seabrooks.