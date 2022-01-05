It's no secret that Keanu Reeves is known as the nicest guy in Hollywood. From giving up his subway seat to helping stranded air passengers, every anecdote that emerges about him is a delight and, now, we can add yet another sweet gesture to his long list of wholesome moments.

Recently, a Lad Bible report claimed that the actor donated 70% of his earnings from the original The Matrix movie to cancer research, which included the $10 million he was paid upfront and the $35 million he earned after the film's premiere. But what exactly does that amount to? A staggering $31.5 million that comes with a heartwarming backstory.

According to the publication, the donation was made when his younger sister, Kim, was battling leukemia. A fight that began in 1991 and lasted eight years, Kim eventually went into remission. Even so, Reeves has kept donating and even secretly started his very own cancer nonprofit, which he ran himself, per a supposed quote from his 2009 interview with Ladies Home Journal.

"I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” he said at the time. “I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.” And let's not forget the time he was also able to give an additional $19,000 to Camp Rainbow Gold, a summer camp for children with cancer, after auctioning off a Zoom date with himself.

