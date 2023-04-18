Katy Perry Booed on 'American Idol' Over Judging Criticism

Katy Perry keeps upsetting American Idol fans.

On the latest episode of the popular reality singing competition, the "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" artist was booed by the live audience during her critique of top 26 contestant Nutsa Buzaladze, who had just nailed a show-stopping rendition of "Paris (Oooh La La)" by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

In Monday night's episode, the legendary Lionel Richie and country star Luke Bryan can be seen praising the 25-year-old singer's energetic performance. Bringing her powerhouse vocals to the front and putting her showmanship on full display, the two musicians made it clear that they were fans of Buzaladze's latest offering. However, Perry wasn't as complimentary about the performance, which the audience apparently thought was so off-base that they felt the need to make their decided to make their disagreement known.

"Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it's like you glitter bomb the stage," as the "Dark Horse" singer told Buzaladze, before adding that "one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time."

"I know that's gonna be hard," Perry went on to add. That said, the audience responded to her comment with heated boos, which appeared to catch the other judges off-guard, with Richie making a comment about the crowd's "hostility," while Bryan exclaimed, "Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed."

But Perry didn't appeared too bothered by the negative reaction, replying with a "OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo," prior to elaborating on her critique.

"But what I'm saying is that, I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too," Perry said. "I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Granted, American Idol fans have been vocal about their distaste for some of Perry's commentary this season, with some accusing her of "cruelly" playing with the contestants' emotions. The pop star also previously courted controversy with her remarks about 25-year-old mother of three, Sara Beth Liebe, who ended up quitting the competition after Perry was called out for "mom shaming" her during her audition.

Perry has yet to comment on the audience response to her comments on Buzaladze's latest performance.