Kanye West is finally apologizing to Kim Kardashian "for any stress that I have caused."

On the heels of the Skims mogul's decision to file for divorce in February 2021, the Donda rapper has been using the internet to conduct an ongoing harassment campaign against his estranged ex-wife, doing everything from accusing Kim of "kidnapping" their kids to threatening her former beau, Pete Davidson, to rallying his "fellow cum donors" against her family. However, Ye now seemingly wants to make amends with "the mother of his children" after months of non-stop online attacks — something he recently spoke about during a lengthy sit-down interview with Good Morning America.

"I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger," he told journalist Linsey Davis, before saying he needs "this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."

Ye's apology comes after his appearance on a recent episode of Alo Yoga's Mind Full podcast, where he admitted that Kim raises their four children — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — "basically 80 percent of the time." As such, the musician also went on to say that, "Even to this day, I'll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that's gonna go to the kids."

So even though he apparently has "new respect" for Kim, Ye told Davis that he believes that "as a dad and as a Christian," he has "a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they're watching, what they're eating" and where they go to school, which he hopes will be his secretive Christian prep school, Donda Academy.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman," he continued. "Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter."

Kim has yet to respond to Ye's apology. In the meantime though, you can watch it for yourself below.