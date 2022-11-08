Today in interesting tidbits of celebrity trivia: it turns out Justin Bieber and daytime TV's Judge Judy were not only neighbors back in the day, the then-teen pop star was also terrified of running into her.

"He's scared to death of me," Judy Sheindlin told Access Hollywood in a lighthearted interview. "There was a period of time before he grew up when he was foolish and doing foolish things." Sheindlin went on to explain that the tension between the two started up around 2014 following his DUI arrest. Having been accused of egging another neighbor's home in Calabasas just a few weeks prior, Bieber's fear of incurring Sheindlin's judgment allegedly escalated to the point where he had his security detail keep tabs on her when she was out and about to avoid any potential awkward run-ins.

"I must have said something about it, and then I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," Sheindlin added.

And while she might not have recalled it at the moment, Sheindlin did address Bieber's arrest back in 2014 in an interview with a local CBS affiliate. “Being a celebrity is a gift; you can either treat it reverently, or you can make a fool out of yourself, and he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself. And I think it’s sad,” Sheindlin told the Los Angeles outlet. “Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer, but they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all, and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”

It's unclear whether Sheindlin or Bieber ever ended up mending the relationship or who ultimately moved away first, but eight years later it's safe to say that the now-married pop singer has certainly turned his life around. Who's to say there isn't still hope they could be besties down the line?